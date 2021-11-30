IPL 2022: 4 Players CSK could retain before mega auctions
Ravindra Jadeja can bowl exceedingly well, he won't drop any catches or let any runs slip and he is also handy with the bat so it's no surprise if CSK retains him.
Their long time captain and undisputed legend, MS Dhoni is one player CSK will definitely want to retain for the upcoming season.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is a player in sensational form, he won the Orange cap for scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35 and at the age of 24 he is only getting better.
Another all-rounder CSK will want to hold onto, he scored 357 runs at an average of 25.50 and managed to take six wickets at an economy of 6.35.
