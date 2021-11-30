IPL 2022: 4 Players CSK retained before mega auctions
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja bowls well, is a brilliant fielder and is destructive with the bat. Unsurprisingly, he was CSK's top retention for Rs 16 crore.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Their long time captain and undisputed legend, MS Dhoni is one player CSK definitely couldn't let go. He was retained for Rs 12 crore.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad is a player in sensational form, he won the IPL 2021 Orange cap for scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35. He was retained for Rs 6 crore.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Moeen Ali scored 357 runs at an average of 25.50 and managed to take six wickets at an economy of 6.35. He was retained for Rs 8 crore.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI