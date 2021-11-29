IPL 2022: 4 Players Delhi Capitals are likely to retain
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals team last season to the playoffs and he also did well with the bat scoring 419 runs at an average of 34.91.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Anrich Nortje played only 8 matches but managed to take 12 wickets while keeping his economy at just 6.16.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for DC and did so extremely well scoring 479 runs at an average of 31.93 and a strike rate of 159.13.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Axar Patel was sensational with the ball as he took 15 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of just 6.65 and can also contribute with the bat when needed.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI