IPL 2022: 4 Players KKR are likely to retain before mega auctions
Andre Russell is expected to get retained by KKR ahead of IPL 2022 players mega auction, as he is one most feared T20 players around the globe.
Venkatesh Iyer emerged as a promising player in his debut season for KKR in IPL 2022. He is expected to be retained as he scored 370 runs and also took three wickets in 10 matches.
Caribbean legendary T20 spinner Sunil Narine is expected to be retained as he finished IPL 2021 as the second-highest wicket-taker for KKR with 16 wickets to his name.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is also expected to be retained by KKR, as he became KKR's top wicket-taker of the 2021 season, after dismissing 18 batters in total.
