IPL 2022: 4 Players Mumbai Indians could retain before mega auctions
Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly be Mumbai Indian's first-choice retention having led them to the title 5 times.
Jasprit Bumrah has evolved as one of the key bowlers for Mumbai Indians and is a surety for retention.
Among overseas players, Kieron Pollard is likely to be retained by the franchise.
Suryakumar Yadav is among the contenders for the final retention spot in the MI side.
