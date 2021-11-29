IPL 2022: 4 Players RCB are likely to retain

Despite stepping down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, Virat Kohli is likely to be retained by the Bangalore Franchise for the IPL 2022 season.
Glenn Maxwell had a great season with RCB in IPL 2021 and the franchise will be looking to retain the Australian after AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been RCB's go-to-man when in need of wickets. The leg spinner has been a vital part of Banglore's bowling unit and is likely to be retained before the auction.
Harshal Patel recently made his India debut after a fine performance in IPL 2021. The Haryana pacer picked up 32 wickets last season however rit remains to be seen if RCB decides to retain him.
