IPL 2022: 4 players who could become captain of new Lucknow franchise
Image: Twitter@IPL
Former PBKS skipper KL Rahul is the frontrunner to lead the new Lucknow franchise, having led the former outfit exceptionally well for two seasons.
Image: PTI
Shreyas Iyer is another top candidate to lead the Lucknow franchise, having famously led the Delhi Capitals to a historic IPL final in 2020.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Although David Warner was dropped as the captain of SRH, his experience of leading them to a title win in 2016 could make him another top candidate for the post.
Image: PTI
Quinton de Kock could bring some invaluable experience of leading a team, having formerly led South Africa in all three formats.
Image: BCCI/IPL