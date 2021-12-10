IPL 2022: 4 players who could captain the Ahmedabad franchise next season
With David Warner not likely to head back to SRH, the Ahmedabad franchise will look to get his signature as his experience as a leader can be valuable.
Shreyas Iyer had to give up Delhi Capitals captaincy due to injury. With the franchise deciding to put him in the auction, Ahmedabad has a chance to sign a long term leader.
Jason Holder is a proven leader and has led the team at the franchise and international levels. For Ahmedabad, the tall West Indian will be a value for money signing as he is efficient with both ball and bat.
Ravichandran Ashwin is on the hunt for a new team after being sent into the auction pool by Delhi Capitals. The off-spinner has previously led Punjab Kings and will be a valuable addition to the team.
