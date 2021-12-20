IPL 2022: 4 players who could lead Ahmedabad team in next Indian Premier League season
Image: BCCI/IPL
Former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer might lead the new Ahmedabad franchise in IPl 2022, as he was not retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.
David Warner had a fall-out with Sunrisers Hyderabad and exited after the season. Warner might be the right person to lead the new Ahmedabad franchise.
Having led Punjab Kings in the past, R Ashwin was not retained by DC and he might be one of the players, the Ahmedabad franchise look to rope in as the skipper.
Hardik Pandya finds himself in the IPL 2022 mega auction pool and the Ahmedabad IPL franchise can rope in the allrounder as their new skipper.
