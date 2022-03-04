IPL 2022: 4 problems CSK will need to solve before the 15th season
Although CSK has fast bowling options in DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, and Adam Milne, who can feature in the playing XI, the team would be hopeful to fill the void of express fast bowler.
Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa are the possible candidates who will be batting in the middle order for CSK. The team would be relying heavily on both veterans heavily during the 15th season of IPL.
The fact that the majority of CSK's core group are senior players either nearing 35 or 40 might be concerning for the team as the IPL 2022 auction could be the last mega auction for a long time,
CSK is heavily dependent on MS Dhoni's expertise with the bat towards the end of innings. The 40-year-old would be hopeful of having a good season with the bat, in probably his final season for CSK as a player.
