IPL 2022: 4 teams David Warner could be a perfect fit at
Image: PTI
David Warner could be a perfect fit at the new Lucknow IPL franchise, who are likely to be looking for an experienced campaigner to lead the side.
Image: Twitter@IPL
While the Ahmedabad franchise have reportedly confirmed Hardik Pandya as the captain, Warner could be included in the team to perhaps aid the new skipper's development.
Image: AP
David Warner could also join the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, who are likely to be on the lookout for a new captain after not retaining Eoin Morgan.
Image: BCCI
David Warner could also join Punjab Kings, as they might need a proven performer at the top with KL Rahul leaving the franchise.
Image: Twitter@IPL