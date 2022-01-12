IPL 2022: 4 teams that will target Mitchell Starc at mega auctions
Mitchell Starc may be roped in by the new Ahmedabad IPL franchise, as the team will be needing his experience in their bowling line-up.
Mitchell Starc can be picked up by his former IPL franchise RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, and partner Mohammed Siraj in the RCB pace-bowling line-up.
The new IPL Hyderabad franchise can pick up Mitchell Starc in the mega auctions and build their bowling line-up around the experienced campaigner.
Mitchell Starc might be also picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mega auction as the franchise looks to make a strong comeback after a poor 2021 season.
