IPL 2022: 5 all-rounders likely to fetch good money during Mega auction
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/ Chennai Super Kings/ Instagram
Sam Curran was released by Chennai Super Kings following the completion of IPL 2021. Franchises will be eyeing for the England all-rounder's service who has shown his skills with bat and ball.
Image: Chennai Super Kings/ Instagram
Shardul Thakur was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL Mega Auction. Following his recent performances, the all-rounder is likely to create an intense bidding war amongst the teams.
Image: Chennai Super Kings/ Instagram
Jason Holder during his time at Sunrisers Hyderabad has played some vital knocks lower down the order and has also chipped in with wickets when needed. The West Indian is likely to get bid for franchises looking for a finisher.
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/ Instagram
Mitchell Marsh skipped the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons however the all-rounder played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup win. The franchises will be battling for his services and hoping he remains injury-free.
Image: IPL/ Twitter
Jimmy Neesham has failed to hit the ground running in IPL despite having the reputation of a power hitter. The Kiwi player is a perfect option for teams in search of a finisher and a seam bowling alternative in their top six.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram