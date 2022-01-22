IPL 2022: 5 players who can spark a bidding war among franchises
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Delhi Capitals/ Instagram
Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals to IPL 2020 final and is the biggest attraction during IPL 2022 Mega auction. With captaincy experience under his belt, Iyer will be on the wishlist of all franchisees.
Image: Delhi Capitals/ Instagram
Ishan Kishan's attacking batting at the top of the batting order will be a boon for any franchise who wants to make an explosive start. Expect the franchisees to involve in a bidding war for the wicket-keeper batsman during IPL 2022 auction.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker in the previous edition but was released by RCB ahead of the auction. Due to his exceptional ability with death bowling, the pacer can initiate tug of war amongst franchises.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Shahrukh Khan did not get enough chance to impress during his time with Punjab Kings. However, on the domestic front, he has shown his capability as a finisher which is likely to attract bidders.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga played just 2 matches for RCB but failed to pick up wickets. However, he was brilliant during the T20 World Cup which would prompt IPL Franchises to bid for him during the IPL 2022 Mega auction.
Image: RCB/ Twitter