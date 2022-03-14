IPL 2022: 5 reasons why RCB have chosen the right captain to succeed Virat Kohli
Image: RCB
Faf du Plessis is very experienced IPL player. He is a reliable batter with 2935 IPL runs under him. He was also instrumental in CSK's win in 2021.
Image: RCB
Faf has had success as captain of South Africa in the past. He led Proteas in 40 games and won 25 of them. He also took SA to the semis of T20 WC in 2014.
Image: RCB
Faf Du Plessis is a cool customer on the field and is known to back his players. Players would enjoy playing under his leadership.
Image: RCB
Faf du Plessis has championship pedigree and has won the IPL title two times with CSK while also being a front-line batter.
Image: RCB
Faf's has played under CSK skipper MS Dhoni for a long time and he has sure picked a lot of leadership points from the 4-time IPL winner.
Image: (IPL/Twitter)