IPL 2022: 5 top overseas players who will skip Mega Auctions
Chris Gayle is one of the most destructive batters the IPL has ever seen. The fans will be disappointed to know that Gayle has not submitted his name for the mega auction.
Ben Stokes will not be part of the players' list shortlisted for the upcoming mega auction. Stokes will miss the mega auction due to injury concerns.
Mitchell Starc has opted to keep himself out of the IPL auction in order to concentrate on the international calendar.
Joe Root has kept himself out of this year's mega auction in order to concentrate on his Test squad. England recently suffered a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes series.
Kyle Jamieson has pulled out of the IPL 2022 auctions saying he wants to focus on his New Zealand career for the time being as he is still new to the circuit.
