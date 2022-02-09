IPL 2022: 6 all-rounders who could trigger bidding war at Mega Auctions
Jason Holder could receive the most interest in the upcoming auctions after another successful season with SRH. The WI all-rounder scored 85 runs in eight matches and picked up 16 wickets.
Although Mitchell Marsh did not play in the IPL last season, he has still delivered some incredible performances for Perth Scorchers in the BBL.
Shahrukh Khan's fantastic IPL debut season for Punjab Kings is likely to see him gather massive interest. The 26-year old smashed 153 runs in just 11 matches and finished off innings brilliantly.
Despite Krunal Pandya's struggles last season in the IPL, the former MI all-rounder could still see some massive interest because of his known qualities with both bat and ball.
Similarly, even though Washington Sundar struggled last season, his performances for RCB in the past suggest he could also trigger a price war in the upcoming auctions.
Despite only 2 appearances last season for RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga could see massive interest after some outstanding performances for Sri Lanka. Hasaranga smacked 196 runs in 20 T20I matches last year and picked up 36 wickets.
