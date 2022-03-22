IPL 2022: 6 bowlers who conceded most runs in a match in previous editions
Image: IPL/BCCI
While playing for SRH in 2018, Basil Thampi recorded the most expensive over ever bowled in an IPL match. He registered a figure of 4-70-0.
Image: IPL/BCCI
While playing for SRH in 2013, Ishant Sharma recorded the second-most expensive over bowled in an IPL match. He registered a figure of 4-66-0.
Image: IPL/BCCI
While playing for Punjab in 2019, Mujeeb Ur Rahman recorded the third-most-expensive over bowled in an IPL match. He registered a figure of 4-66-0.
Image: IPL/BCCI
While playing for Delhi in 2013, Umesh Yadav recorded the fourth-most-expensive over bowled in an IPL match. He registered a figure of 4-65-0.
Image: IPL/BCCI
While playing for Punjab in 2014, Sandeep Sharma recorded the fifth-most-expensive over bowled in an IPL match. He registered a figure of 4-65-1.
Image: IPL/BCCI
While playing for SRH in 2020, Sidharth Kaul recorded the sixth-most-expensive over bowled in an IPL match. He registered a figure of 4-64-2.
Image: IPL/BCCI