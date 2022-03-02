IPL 2022: 6 highest run-chases without losing a wicket
Image: IPL/BCCI
184 by KKR v GL (Rajkot, 2017): Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir have the highest first-wicket partnership in the IPL.
179 by CSK v PBKS (Dubai, 2020): Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson have the second-highest first-wicket partnership in the IPL.
178 by RCB v RR (Mumbai, 2021): Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli have the third-highest first-wicket partnership in the IPL.
163 by MI v RR (Jaipur, 2012): Dwayne Smith and Sachin Tendulkar have the fourth-highest first-wicket partnership in the IPL.
155 by Deccan Chargers v MI (Mumbai, 2008): Adam Gilchrist and VVS Laxman have the fifth-highest first-wicket partnership in the IPL.
139 by CSK v PBKS (Mohali, 2013): Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay have the sixth-highest first-wicket partnership in the IPL.
