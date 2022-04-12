IPL 2022: 6 key records on the verge of being broken in CSK vs RCB battle
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik needs one more six to reach 200 maximums in T20 cricket.
Chennai's Moeen Ali is just one wicket away from completing 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Chennai's Ambati Rayudu needs just two runs to complete 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League.
Sidharth Kaul is just three wickets away from completing 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Virat Kohli needs 52 runs to reach the 1000-run mark against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Dwayne Bravo is 10 runs away from becoming the 11th player to complete 1000 runs for CSK.
