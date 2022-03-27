IPL 2022: 6 key records on the verge of being broken in DC vs MI thriller
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians in 130 matches, making him the third-most experienced captain in the IPL behind MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli
Image: iplt20/bcci
Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel is five wickets away from completing 100 scalps in IPL
Image: iplt20/bcci
Flamboyant skipper Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals for 17 times, making him the fifth-most experienced captain for the franchise
Image: iplt20/bcci
Gritty young batsman Prithvi Shaw needs only five big hits to reach 50 sixes in the tournament
Image: iplt20/bcci
Pant needs only two runs to rank as the first player to amass 2500 IPL runs for Delhi Capitals
Image: iplt20/bcci
Sharma is only two fours away from surpassing Gautam Gambhir, meaning he would be the fifth player to amass most fours in the tournament
Image: iplt20/bcci