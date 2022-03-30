IPL 2022: 6 key records on the verge of being broken in RCB vs KKR thriller
Image: BCCI/ IPL
Following a strong start to the IPL 2022 campaign, Ajinkya Rahane needs just 15 more runs to complete 4000 runs in the IPL.
Image: KKR/ Instagram
Virat Kohli made a good start to the IPL 2022 campaign despite RCB losing the first match. Over the years the former RCB skipper had broken many records in IPL and he is on the verge of yet another milestone completing 450 boundaries if he hits 3 fours against KKR.
Image: BCCI/ IPL
Virat Kohli has 212 sixes in the IPL and needs 3 more sixes to overtake Kieron Pollard, who has 214 sixes. Kohli can rise up to 5th position in the list of six-hitters.
Image: RCB/ Instagram
After a half-century in the previous match, Faf du Plessis has five 50'sin five consecutive IPL innings on Indian soil. Virender Sehwag and Jos Buttler are the only two other players with the milestone.
Image: BCCI/ IPL
Shreyas Iyer currently has 2395 in IPL and just needs just 5 runs to complete 2400 runs in the IPL.
Image: IPLT20/ Instagram
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 18 runs to overtake CSK Skipper Ravindra Jadeja (2412) and 33 more runs to go past South African great Jacques Kallis (2427 runs) in the run-getters list.
Image: KKR/ Instagram