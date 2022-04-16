IPL 2022: 6 players to watch out for in DC vs RCB duel
Star Australian batter David Warner will be one of the top players to watch out for after he came back to form in DC's last match against KKR when he smacked 61 runs off just 45 balls.
Fellow DC opening partner Prithvi Shaw has been one of the standout players of IPL 2022 as he has scored 160 runs in just four matches at a fantastic strike rate of 170.21.
Star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be the top RCB bowler to watch out for as he is currently fifth on the Purple Cap list with 10 wickets, two behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal.
Although RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has seen a dip in form after scoring 88 runs in the side's opening match vs PBKS, he would still be a top player to watch out for due to his star-studded abilities.
Ever since Virat Kohli stepped down as the RCB skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 season, all eyes have been on him to see him perform at his highest level with the bat.
Kuldeep Yadav will be the top DC bowler to watch out for after he picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul in the side's previous game against KKR.
