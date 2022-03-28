IPL 2022: 6 players to watch out for in GT vs LSG debut face-off
Image: IPL/BCCI
KL Rahul, who has been amongst the top run-getters for the past few seasons, will be a player to watch out for in tonight's game.
Image: KLRahul/Twitter
Gujarat Titans captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also expected to be amongst the top performers in tonight's game.
Image: HardikPandya/Twitter
Ravi Bishnoi, one of the top spinners in the tournament, will surely be a player to keep an eye on in tonight's game.
Image: LSG/Instagram
LSG's Avesh Khan, who was the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker last year, will be a player to watch out for.
Image: AveshKhan/Twitter
Gujarat's Rashid Khan, who is one of the best spinners in the world, is likely to be amongst the top performers in tonight's face-off.
Image: RashidKhan/Instagram
At least but not least, Shubman Gill will be a player to keep an eye on in tonight's GT vs LSG game.
Image: GujaratTitans/Instagram