IPL 2022: 6 players to watch out for in Kolkata vs Delhi clash
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial for his team's success given that he is amongst the highest wicket-takers this season.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sunil Narine is expected to perform with both the bat and the ball and will be a player to keep an eye on.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
David Warner is one of the all-time highest run-scorers in IPL and will be a player to watch out for.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Umesh Yadav is currently the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 and will be an important asset with the ball.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rishabh Pant has not yet fired as per his potential but is likely to do so today. Keep an eye on him.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Andre Russell is a powerhouse as he can change the game with both bat and ball. He will be a player to watch out for.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI