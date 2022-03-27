IPL 2022: 6 players to watch out for in PBKS vs RCB thriller

Shikha Dhawan was among the top scorer for DC last season and he will be a top player to watch out for Punjab during the clash against RCB on Sunday.
Instagram Image: @punjabkingsipl
Indian domestic cricket superstar Shahrukh Khan is known for his big-hitting skills and has also had a great domestic season for Tamil Nadu. He will be a player to watch out for on Sunday.
Instagram Image: @punjabkingsipl
Liam Livingstone was the most expensive buy for Punjab in the mega auction and he will contribute with his big striking skills, alongside his leg break bowling on Sunday.
Instagram Image: @punjabkingsipl
The RCB skipper was the second-highest run-scorer of IPL 2022 and will be a player to watch out for during RCB vs PBKS on Sunday.
Instagram Image: @royalchallengersbangalore
Harshal Patel won the purple cap last season and was a big buy for RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He will be RCB's x-factor on Sunday.
Instagram Image: @royalchallengersbangalore
Virat Kohli is set to play his first IPL match in over a decade purely as a batter, which certainly makes him one of the players to watch out for during RCB vs PBKS on Sunday.
Instagram Image: @royalchallengersbangalore