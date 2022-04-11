IPL 2022: 6 players to watch out for in SRH vs GT encounter
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer for SRH in their last game, hence he will be a player to keep an eye on.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shubman Gill scored 96 runs for Gujarat in their previous game and will be a player to watch out for.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kane Williamson finally scored some run in SRH's last game and will be looking to continue his form.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia is considered an x-factor for his team and will be a player to keep an eye on in tonight's clash.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Washington Sundar is an all-rounder and can be effective with both bat and ball. Watch out for him in tonight's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Hardik Pandya has been taking wickets and scoring runs so he will be a player to keep an eye on in tonight's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI