IPL 2022: 6 players who can succeed Virat Kohli as RCB captain
Image: BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli gave up his role as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and now they have to fill that void.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad let go of their star man David Warner and he could be an excellent choice for the role of RCB's skipper.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Eoin Morgan played a huge role in KKR's revival in the previous IPL season and could be just what RCB need.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB decided to retain Glenn Maxwell and he now has the experience of leading a team after captaining the Melbourne Stars BBL team.
Image: BCCI/IPL
SRH chose not to retain Manish Pandey so he will be available and could be the right man to take RCB forward.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Delhi Capitals made a choice by picking Pant to lead their team leaving Shreyas Iyer and RCB could take advantage by signing him up as he has experience as a captain.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Steve Smith has ample experience leading teams so he could bring that to RCB if they choose to add him to their ranks.
Image: BCCI/IPL