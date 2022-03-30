IPL 2022: 6 players who could make their presence felt in RCB vs KKR thriller
Image: RCB/KKR/Instagram
All-rounder Andre Russell is one of the players who could make his presence felt in tonight's game with both bat and ball.
Image: KKR/Instagram
Faf du Plessis scored 88 runs in his first game as RCB captain. He is expected to display show the same magic in tonight's game.
Image: RCB/Instagram
Shreyas Iyer took his side to victory in his first game as KKR captain. He will be looking to do the same against RCB tonight.
Image: KKR/Instagram
Harshal Patel was IPL's leading wicket-taker last year. He is one of the players who could really make their presence felt tonight.
Image: RCB/Instagram
Sunil Narine bowled well in KKR's first game against CSK but failed to take any wickets. He will look to amend that in tonight's game.
Image: KKR/Instagram
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 41 runs in the first game of the season. he will look to repeat the feat in tonight's game.
Image: RCB/Instagram