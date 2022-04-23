IPL 2022: 6 players who could set the stage ablaze in KKR vs GT duel
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Shreyas Iyer is leading the team from the front in terms of scoring runs. He scored half-century in the last match and would look to carry on the form in the upcoming match against Gujarat Titans.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Andre Russell failed to open his account in the previous match against RR. The West Indian all-rounder will be itching to be back among runs and do well in the match against the Titans.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Umesh Yadav made a great start to the IPL 2022 season, however, he has failed to make an impact in the past couple of matches. The pacer will be itching to pick up wickets and move up in the wicket-takers list.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
David Miller gave a glimpse of his old form when he played the match-winning knock against CSK. The left-hander delivered when it matters the most and the Titans team will be hoping to continue is coring free from the last match.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya missed the last match due to injury however the Gujarat Titans skipper has done well in IPL 2022. He has scored over 200 runs and has two half-centuries and would look to bounce back with yet another big score.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Mohammad Shami is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Titans in IPL 2022. He did not have a great outing in the previous match picking up just one wicket. The pacer will be hoping to bounce back with a good performance against KKR.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI