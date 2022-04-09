IPL 2022: 6 unmissable records on the verge of being broken in CSK vs SRH thriller
Image: iplt20.com/PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson needs 97 runs to complete 2,000 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu is just 29 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tripathi needs 1 more catch to complete 50 catches in the IPL. He might reach the milestone today.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali is just 1 wicket away from completing 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
SRH batter Nicholas Pooran is 3 sixes away from completing 300 sixes in T20 cricket.
Image: SRH/Instagram
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 35 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI