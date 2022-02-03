IPL 2022: 6 Wicketkeepers who could attract millions at the auctions
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ishan Kishan was one of the most surprising omissions from the list of retained players by MI. However, the big-hitting wicketkeeper batter might become one of the expensive buys at the IPL 2022 mega auctions.
Quinton de Kock has been impressive for MI in the last three IPL seasons and is one of the marquee players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions. He is expected to attract some impressive bid from the teams.
Jonny Bairstow also finds himself in the auction pool after not getting retained by SRH. However, his stellar IPL record will certainly fetch him some of the biggest bids in the mega auctions.
The former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik was not retained by KKR ahead of the mega auction. However, he has always attracted big bids from himself at the auctions and he is expected to do the same this year.
KS Bharat was one of the breakthrough players in the IPL 2021, which also fetched him a place in the Indian squad. Although he is still uncapped, Bharat could attract handsome bids in the mega auctions.
Nicholas Pooran has had a strike rate of 154.98 since the 2019 season of IPL. The 26-year-old Caribbean cricketer is also expected to sell for a hefty amount at the mega auctions.
