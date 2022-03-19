IPL 2022: 7 Biggest sixes in history of Indian Premier League
Image: BCCI, IPL
Ross Taylor kickstarted the inaugural season of IPL with a massive 119-metre six in 2008.
Image: BCCI
Yuvraj Singh is the third Indian who makes the list, having hit a 119-metre six in 2009.
Image: BCCI
Chris Gayle, who holds the record for the most number of sixes in IPL history, smashed a 119-metre maximum in 2013.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Despite not being well known for his big-hitting, Robin Uthappa smacked a whopping 120-metre six in 2010.
Image: BCCI
Former KXIP captain Adam Gilchrist holds the record for the longest six hit by a wicket-keeper when he hit a 122m maximum in 2011.
Image: BCCI
Surprisingly, former RCB and KXIP medium-pacer Praveen Kumar also makes the list, having hit a six of 124 metres.
Image: PTI
South African all-rounder Albie Morkel holds the record for hitting the longest six in IPL history when he smacked a staggering 125m maximum while playing for CSK.
Image: AP