IPL 2022: 7 Players RCB should target to win their first IPL title
Image: PTI
Devdutt Paddikal can once again be signed by RCB to provide a good quality opening batter that has scored several runs in the last IPL season.
Image: Twitter@IPL
Quinton de Kock's stint at the Mumbai Indians has shown his exceptional batting capabilities after opening the innings. Moreover, he is also a proven wicket-keeper, making him extremely valuable on any side.
Image: BCCI/IPL
With Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the side, RCB can sign Shreyas Iyer to lead the side and also provide a good quality middle-order batter.
Image: IPLT20.com
Pat Cummins could be the perfect addition to RCB as he can provide valuable experience of bowling in the death overs, and can also contribute with the bat in the lower order.
Image: BCCI/PTI
Shakib Al Hasan's experience as a top-quality all-rounder can help RCB gain a good quality batter to provide stability in the middle order and also one of the best spinners in the world.
Image: BCCI
With RCB having released Yuzvendra Chahal, they can look to sign R Ashwin, who has been one of the most successful spinners for India.
Image: PTI
RCB can once again sign Harshal Patel after he won the purple cap last season by picking up a staggering 32 wickets.
Image: BCCI/IPL