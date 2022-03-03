IPL 2022: 7 Players who can still make it to the league despite going unsold in auction
Image: IPL
Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: IPL
England captain Eoin Morgan went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: IPL
Indian bowler Dhawal Kulkarni went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: IPL
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: IPL
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: ANI
Windies spinner Akeal Hosein went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: Windiescricket.com
Afghaistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction. He could be picked as a replacement ahead of the start of the season.
Image: Rahmanullah/Twitter