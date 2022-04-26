IPL 2022: 7 retained players who taken the Indian Premier League by storm
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Despite picking up only three wickets this season, Arshdeep Singh has been one of the best retained players due to his ability to bowl in the death.
While Sunil Narine has only managed to pick six wickets so far in IPL 2022, his major impact in matches is his ability to have the lowest economy rate (5.37) in the season.
DC opener Prithvi Shaw has been in fine form as he has scored 254 runs after seven matches, including two fifties.
IPL 2022's fastest bowler Umran Malik has taken teams by storm with his sheer pace as he has picked up 10 wickets.
While five-time champions MI have struggled massively this season, Suryakumar Yadav still stands out after having scored 239 runs in just six matches.
RR batter Jos Buttler has undoubtedly been the standout player of the IPL 2022 season as he has smacked three centuries in just seven matches.
Andre Russell has perhaps been the best retained player of IPL 2022 as he has delivered with both bat and ball. The WI all-rounder has picked up 10 wickets and also scored 227 runs.
