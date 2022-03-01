IPL 2022: 8 batters who are frontrunners for Orange Cap this season
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI, PTI
Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to be the frontrunner for the Orange Cap once again this season after he won the Orange Cap last season, scoring 635 runs in just 16 matches.
Image: PTI
Despite not being retained by CSK, Faf du Plessis is also likely to be in the mix as well after having smacked 633 runs from 16 matches last season.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Although David Warner was removed from the SRH squad last season, he could still be in the race for the Orange Cap after he had an outstanding T20 World Cup campaign last year. He scored 289 runs in just seven matches.
Image: PTI
KL Rahul is another batter who could very much be in the race for the Orange Cup after he scored 626 runs in just 13 matches last season.
Image: Twitter@IPL
With the additional responsibility of captaincy, Mayank Agarwal could shine for PBKS by adding to the runs he scored last season. Mayank hit 441 runs in 12 matches last season.
Image: Twitter@PunjabKings
With KL Rahul having left PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan could perform a strong opening batting partnership alongside Mayank. He smashed 587 runs in 16 matches for the DC last season.
Image: PTI
After Shubman Gill had an impressive season last year in which he scored 478 runs from 17 matches for KKR, he could once again be in the race for the Orange Cap this season.
Image: IPLT20.com
Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the RCB captaincy last season could see him get back to his very best with the bat this year.
Image: ANI