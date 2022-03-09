IPL 2022: 8 Oldest players who will play in 15th season
Image: IPL/CSK
Born on July 7, 1981, MS Dhoni is the oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 40 years old.
Image: CSK
Born on October 7, 1983, Dwayne Bravo is the second-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 38 years old.
Image: IPL
Born on July 13, 1984, Faf du Plessis is the third-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 37 years old.
Image: IPL
Born on October 24, 1984, Wriddhiman Saha is the fourth-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 37 years old.
Image: IPL
Born on January 1, 1985, Mohammad Nabi is the fifth-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 36 years old.
Image: AP
Born on June 1, 1985, Dinesh Karthik is the sixth-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 36 years old.
Image: IPL
Born on December 5, 1985, Shikhar Dhawan is the seventh-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 36 years old.
Image: IPL
Born on September 23, 1985, Ambati Rayudu is the eighth-oldest player in the Indian Premier League this season. He is currently 40 years old.
Image: IPL