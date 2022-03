The 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season. In the past two seasons, he has scored a total of 289 runs from 13 matches. The Mumbai cricketer will look to make an impact this season after being retaine dby Royals ahead of IPL 2022 Auction. Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram