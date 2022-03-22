IPL 2022: A look at jerseys of all teams including MI, RCB, LSG & KKR
Image: Twitter@RCB, KKR
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians revealed their traditional blue jersey on March 12.
Image: Twitter@MI
RCB's new captain Faf du Plessis alongside Anuj Rawat could be seen sporting the new look jersey that contains shades of red and dark blue.
Image: Twitter@RCB
Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings revealed their traditional yellow jersey as seen in the image.
Image: Twitter@CSK
Delhi Capitals have retained the colour blue for their IPL 2022 jerseys, but the shade does seem to be slightly lighter.
Image: Twitter@DC
Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders yet again seem to have the best jersey colours as they have retained their black colour with a shade of yellow and maroon.
Image: Twitter@KKR
Hardik Pandya will lead the new Gujarat Titans franchise this season. The team has opted for a jersey featuring shades of dark and light blue.
Image: Twitter@GT
Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals seem to have opted for a similar jersey as the last few seasons as they have retained their traditional pink colour with a shade of blue.
Image: Twitter@RR
Similarly, Punjab Kings also seem to have retained their traditional red colour with a shade of blue.
Image: Twitter@PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad can be seen practising in their nets sessions using their new jerseys that feature shades of orange and black.
Image: Twitter@SRH
Lucknow Super Giants became the latest team to reveal their jersey that features all green.
Image: Twitter@LSG