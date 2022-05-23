IPL 2022: A look at top scorers of all teams in the league stage
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler scored a total of 629 runs in the league stage of IPL 2022 for RR in 14 games, at a strike rate of 146.96 and an average of 48.38. He also registered 3 centuries and 3 half-centuries.
Skipper KL Rahul scored the maximum runs for LSG in the league stage. His run tally stands at 537 in 14 games, which includes two centuries and three half-centuries.
Shikhar Dhawan scored the most amount of runs for PBKS in the league stage of IPL 2022, by taking his run tally to 502 in 14 games, with the help of three half-centuries.
Skipper Faf du Plessis was the highest run-scorer for RCB in the league stage of IPL 2022, as he hit a total of 443 runs in 14 games, with the help of three half-centuries.
David Warner finished the league stage of IPL 2022 as the leading run-scorer for DC. He scored 432 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 150.52, including 5 fifties in total.
Abhishek Sharma hit the maximum runs of SRH in IPL 2022, by scoring 426 runs in 14 games, with the help of two half-centuries.
Ishan Kishan hit the maximum runs for MI in their dismal campaign, by taking his run tally to 418 runs in 14 matches, including three half-centuries.
Skipper Hardik Pandya hit the maximum of 413 runs for GT in 13 games during the league stage of IPL 2022, making their debut in the tournament.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer hit the maximum of 401 runs in 14 games for KKR in the league stage of the IPL 2022. He scored the maximum of 85 runs in an innings, alongside hitting three fifties.
Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the IPL 2022 as the leading run-scorer for CSK after hitting 368 runs in 14 games, with the help of three half-centuries.
