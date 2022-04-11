IPL 2022: A look at updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after RR v LSG duel
Despite failing to score big runs against LSG, Jos Buttler continues to top the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2022. Th RR opener has now scored 218 runs in the tournament.
Quinton de Kock scored 39 runs in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. He is second in the list of run-getters in IPL 2022 with 188 runs.
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is finally finding his form and has registered half-centuries in the last two innings. He has currently scored a total of 180 runs in IPL 2022.
Ishan Kishan has failed ot produced big scores in the last two matches however he continues to be in the top half of leading run-getters with 175 runs from the 4 matches played so far.
After bowling brilliantly against Lucknow Super Giants Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022. The RR leg spinner has taken 11 wickets so far.
Umesh Yadav is second on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL 2022. The KKR pacer after a great start to the campaign has so far picked up 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.60.
Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly against KKR to pick up 4 wickets in the match on Sunday. The left-arm spinner now has 10 wickets to his name at an economy of 7.40.
