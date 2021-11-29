IPL 2022: All players RCB retained before auctions
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore/ Instagram
Despite stepping down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, Virat Kohli was the team's top pick in the retentions.
Image: BCCI/PTI
Glenn Maxwell had a great season with RCB in IPL 2021 and the franchise retained the Australian for Rs 11 crore.
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore/ Instagram
Mohammed Siraj's stock has risen in recent years and RCB were smart to hold on to their strike bowler for Rs 7 crore.
Image: BCCI/PTI