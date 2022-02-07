IPL 2022 Auctions: Players who could end up becoming most expensive buys in IPL history
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Shreyas Iyer was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 auction with Rishabh Pant retained as the skipper. With a couple of teams looking for a new skipper, Iyer is likely to attract a major bid.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals last season but is now in auction pool. He went under hammer in 2020 and is likely to get suitor during IPL 2022 auction at INR 2 crores.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Mohammad Shami was not retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 auction and will enter the IPL 2022 auction at the base price of INR 2 Crore. An asset with a new ball and also in death overs, teams will be bidding for him.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Faf du Plessis has been part of CSK since 2011 however he was released by the team before the IPL 2022 auction. The South African is a solid top-order batsman and also a good fielder. With base price of INR 2 crore team will be looking to acquire his services.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
David Warner will have a point to prove following his humiliating exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-hander with his base price of INR 2 crore should be the most sought after player during the IPL 2022 mega auction.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Pat Cummins was the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history after KKR brought him for INR 15.50 crores in the IPL 2020. He will definitely attract bidders after a brilliant performance with the ball recently.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Quinton de Kock has scored 2,256 runs in 77 IPL matches and can give an explosive start at the top. With teams looking for solid wicketkeeper-batsman he will be an idle candidate with a base price of INR 2 crores.
Image: IPL/ BCCI