IPL 2022: Biggest match-winner of each IPL team

Ravindra Jadeja was retained by CSK for INR 16 crores ahead of the auction. He has picked the IPL trophy twice with CSK while contributing with 2386 runs and 127 wickets in 200 games.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav has been a match-winner for MI, ever since he joined the team in 2018. He has scored 2341 runs in 115 IPL matches so far.
Image: IPL/BCCI/PTI
Shreyas Iyer joined KKR in the auction and will be the leader of the team this year. He is already a proven match-winner, having scored 2375 runs in 87 IPL matches.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs in the 2021 season, which was his maiden season as the skipper. He has scored 2498 runs in 84 IPL matches so far.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli will play the IPL 2022 purely as a batter as he stepped down from captaincy last year. His record of scoring 6283 runs in 199 matches makes him the. biggest match-winner for RCB.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Kane Williamson can prove to be a match-winner for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has scored 1885 runs in his 63 match IPL so far.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Kagiso Rabada was one of the big names who joined Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction, who can definitely be a match-winner. He heads into the upcoming season on the back of 76 wickets so far in 50 matches.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Jos Buttler is a popular figure in world cricket currently, courtesy of his big-hitting skills. He has scored 1968 runs in 65 matches so far and will be a key match-winner for Rajasthan Royals.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rashid Khan is arguably the best T20 wrist spinner in the world, who plays league cricket in all parts of the world. He has picked 93 wickets in 76 IPL matches so far and was a draft pick by Gujarat Titans.
Image: IPL/BCCI
KL Rahul will lead the new Lucknow Super Giants team in IPL 2022. He is one of the hottest prospects of Indian cricket currently and has scored 3273 runs in 94 IPL matches.
Image: IPL/BCCI