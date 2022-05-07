IPL 2022: Buttler to Tripathi, 5 best catches of the season
Image: Disney+ Hotstar, IPL/BCCI
In the GT vs SRH game, Rahul Tripathi took an outstanding one-handed diving catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' opener, Shubman Gill.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu took a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Akash Deep to help the team record their first win of the season.
Image: Disney+ Hotstar, IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill took a fantastic diving catch while running towards the boundary rope to dismiss explosive Lucknow Super Giants batter, Evin Lewis.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav became all emotional after he took a brilliant diving catch off his own bowling to dismiss Umesh Yadav to pick up a fantastic four-wicket haul against KKR.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler is the latest player to add himself to the list of best catches after he took a one-handed stunner to dismiss star opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan.
Image: Disney+ Hotstar, IPL/BCCI