IPL 2022: Can LSG reach Playoffs? Decoding Lucknow's Playing XI vs KKR
Image: IPL/BCCI
Quinton de Kock is expected to open the batting for Lucknow in tonight's game against Kolkata.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Lucknow skipper KL Rahul will play as the opening batter. He is also the highest run-scorer for his side.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Deepak Hooda has been exceptional this year and will feature in the playing XI for Lucknow.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Marcus Stoinis will feature in tonight's game against Kolkata Knight Riders as Lucknow's key all-rounder.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Krunal Pandya is expected to feature in the playing XI in tonight's game against Kolkata.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ayush Badoni is expected to feature in the playing XI in tonight's game against Kolkata.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Jason Holder is one of the best all-rounders and will most certainly feature in Lucknow's playing XI.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Avesh Khan is Lucknow's highest wicket-taker and will feature in the playing XI in tonight's game.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mohsin Khan has impressed one and all with his amazing performance and is likely to feature in the starting XI.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Dushmantha Chameera will feature in the playing XI as one of the four overseas players for Lucknow.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ravi Bishnoi will feature in the playing XI as Lucknow's key spinner. He has 11 wickets in 12 matches.
Image: IPL/BCCI