IPL 2022: Check who has the most catches in the tournament's history
Image: BCCI/IPL
Ravindra Jadeja, who was named the CSK captain in a major announcement, is seventh on the list with 81 catches from 200 matches.
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings' new signee Shikhar Dhawan is sixth on the list with 82 catches from 192 matches.
Image: BCCI
With 84 catches from 207 matches, former Indian and RCB captain Virat Kohli is fifth on the list.
Image: BCCI
Five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list with 90 catches from 213 games.
Image: PTI
Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, has 90 catches (184 matches) to his name.
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has 96 catches to his name from 178 innings.
Image: BCCI
Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina, who went unsold during the IPL 2022 auction, tops the list with 109 catches.
Image: BCCI