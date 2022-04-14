IPL 2022: CSK players arrive in Pune for next leg of fixtures; See pics
Ravindra Jadeja recorded his first win as CSK captain against RCB and will hope that the side can continue the winning momentum.
Moeen Ali has been important part of the side with his all-round ability. He would look to power his side again vs GT.
Since the first match, MS Dhoni has looked subdued with the bat. All eyes will again be on him on Sunday.
Shivam Dube has impressed since turning out for CSK. He has been a consistent run-scorer for the side.
Stephen Fleming will hope that the Chennai Super Kings' players can continue their winning form against GT.
New Zealand speedster Adam Milne will be looking to make his CSK debut when they turn out for Gujarat Titans' game.
