IPL 2022: Du Plessis and Kohli engage in big celebrations after thrilling win over RR; See
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an outstanding four-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals by chasing down the target of 170 runs with five balls to spare.
Following their second victory in three matches, new RCB captain Faf du Plessis along wither former skipper Virat Kohli led the big celebrations.
The players can be seen embracing each other and celebrating the hard-fought victory against Rajasthan Royals, who had won both their opening matches convincingly.
Following the win, the team could be preparing for a large meal with several dishes prepared as seen in this image.
RCB began the run chase against RR with captain Faf du Plessis providing a good start along with fellow opener Anuj Rawat. The duo put up an opening partnership of 55 runs before the skipper was dismissed.
Harshal Patel not only scored the winnings run but was also the pick amongst the bowlers as he ended with outstanding figures of 1/18.
Dinesh Karthik was named the player of the match after he smacked 44 runs off just 23 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and a six.
